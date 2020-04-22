Menu

Canada

West Kelowna issues warning to residents as blasting set to begin in Mount Boucherie area

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted April 22, 2020 12:01 am
The City of West Kelowna has issued a blasting permit for work on the south slopes of Mount Boucherie. .
The City of West Kelowna has issued a blasting permit for work on the south slopes of Mount Boucherie. . File / Global News

The City of West Kelowna is warning people near the south slopes of Mount Boucherie that they might hear a loud safety horn and then blasting work for the next month or so.

The city has issued T&A Rock Works a blasting permit for lot grading near a former cellphone tower site above Pinot Noir Drive.

READ MORE: Army reservists begin self-isolating to become ‘COVID-free soldiers’ in Vernon, B.C.

The activity is scheduled to happen from Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. for approximately the next month.

The city said the company will conduct vibration and air over pressure monitoring during the work.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Three more popular events in Okanagan cancelled due to pandemic

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact T&A Rock Works at 250-756-4811.

Kelowna Weather Forecast: April 21
Kelowna Weather Forecast: April 21
