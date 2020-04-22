West Kelowna issues warning to residents as blasting set to begin in Mount Boucherie area

Send this page to someone via email

The City of West Kelowna is warning people near the south slopes of Mount Boucherie that they might hear a loud safety horn and then blasting work for the next month or so.

The city has issued T&A Rock Works a blasting permit for lot grading near a former cellphone tower site above Pinot Noir Drive.

The activity is scheduled to happen from Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. for approximately the next month.

The city said the company will conduct vibration and air over pressure monitoring during the work.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact T&A Rock Works at 250-756-4811.

Story continues below advertisement

3:20 Kelowna Weather Forecast: April 21 Kelowna Weather Forecast: April 21