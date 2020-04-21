Crews fighting grass fire near Bridge Valley Golf Club in Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

Crews are on scene fighting a grass fire Tuesday afternoon between the Old Man River and Bridge Valley Golf Club in Lethbridge.

As of around 4 p.m., 15 firefighters are actively fighting the blaze, which is causing heavy smoke in the area.

According to officials, the fire is being held by crews, and despite heavy wind fanning the flames, there is no risk of it crossing the river.

Each time the wind gusts, these flames get higher. Onlooker says he saw smoke just before 2pm near the Elizabeth Hall wetlands. Lots of crews on scene. #yql pic.twitter.com/JYHgpOfhvQ — Quinn Campbell (@quinnLcampbell) April 21, 2020

The official cause has not yet been determined, but the City of Lethbridge said in a tweet that residents are being reminded of a fire ban in the river valley.

Crews are still on the scene of a grass fire in the river valley. Like any fire, this is a good reminder to please be fire smart particularly in these dry conditions. There's a fire ban in the river valley and residents are reminder to properly dispose of smoking material. #yql — City of Lethbridge (@LethbridgeCity) April 21, 2020

Fire crews were also challenged in not being able to get pump trucks to the scene, with narrow pathways limiting the access to the area.

Residents are being asked to avoid the scene.

This is an ongoing situation and this story will be updated as new developments come in.