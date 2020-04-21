Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Crews fighting grass fire near Bridge Valley Golf Club in Lethbridge

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 6:48 pm
Crews battled a grass fire near the Bridge Valley Golf Club in Lethbridge on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. .
Crews battled a grass fire near the Bridge Valley Golf Club in Lethbridge on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. . Quinn Campbell / Global News

Crews are on scene fighting a grass fire Tuesday afternoon between the Old Man River and Bridge Valley Golf Club in Lethbridge.

As of around 4 p.m., 15 firefighters are actively fighting the blaze, which is causing heavy smoke in the area.

According to officials, the fire is being held by crews, and despite heavy wind fanning the flames, there is no risk of it crossing the river.

Story continues below advertisement

The official cause has not yet been determined, but the City of Lethbridge said in a tweet that residents are being reminded of a fire ban in the river valley.

Fire crews were also challenged in not being able to get pump trucks to the scene, with narrow pathways limiting the access to the area.

Residents are being asked to avoid the scene.

This is an ongoing situation and this story will be updated as new developments come in.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Lethbridgelethbridge fireLethbridge FirefightersLethbridge Fire and Emergency ServicesOld Man RiverBridge Valley Golf Club grass firefire lethbridgegrass fire lethbridgeold man river lethbridge
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.