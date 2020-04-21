Abbotsford Tulip Festival holds contest for solo time with 2.5 million flowers

Posted April 21, 2020 5:53 pm
novel coronavirus may have forced the cancellation of Abbotsford’s Bloom Tulip Festival, but there will be a silver lining for at least one B.C. family.
Organizers of the annual event, which showcases upwards of 2.5 million brightly coloured tulips, are holding a contest that will ensure at least someone gets to experience the spring bloom.
The winner and their household will get up to three hours alone among the rows upon rows of flowers at the time of their choosing, including sunrise or sunset.
This year's Abbotsford Tulip Festival season may be CLOSED due to Covid-19 but the organizers of the festival want to give away the empty field to one lucky winner to enjoy fresh air, peace, quiet and of course colour.💛🌷 . Prize: One single, couple or family all living under the same roof will receive: – 3 hours of alone time in the tulip field, Including either sunrise or sunset, whichever is preferred – Bring their own bucket (one) for all they can pick – Redeemed week of April 27th to May 1st, 2020 How to Enter: 1. Like this post on our Instagram 2. Follow @abbotsfordtulipfestival 3. Tag a friend who could use this pick me up to enter them to win. Both receive entries. Winner will be chosen Friday, April 24th and will be contacted by DM Please remember that the Festival is not open this year due to Covid-19. This prize is being given to make someone’s life brighter. Hope is a field of tulips Good luck! Content Terms: Contest closes at 10 AM PST on April 24th, 2020. Valid to one single, couple or family all living under the same roof who are all well and healthy. Winner will be randomly selected and contacted through Instagram DM. Prize must be accepted as is and hold no cash value. Prize must be redeemed from April 27th to May 1st, 2020. No purchase necessary to enter. Winners must be a resident of British Columbia and 18 years of age or older to enter/win. By entering this contest, the entrant indicates his/her agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions. This contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by/or associated with Instagram.
The winner will also be allowed to bring a bucket to fill with as many tulips as they can pick.
“We wanted to find a safe way to allow at least a few people from the same household onto the site to enjoy the tulips while still adhering to provincial COVID-19 guidelines,” said Bloom founder Alexis Szarek in a media release.
“It will give us great joy to welcome the winner of this contest to BLOOM for this once in a lifetime experience.”
2020 would have been the fifth year for the Abbotsford Bloom Tulip Festival. The event typically draws about 100,000 people annually.
