4 deaths in Guelph connected to COVID-19 outbreaks: Public Health

Guelph’s public health unit says four out of five deaths in the city are linked to COVID-19 outbreaks in health facilities.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were two active outbreaks in the Royal City: Norfolk Manor retirement home and Homewood Health Centre that specializes in mental health and addictions.

Previous outbreaks at St. Joseph’s Health Centre and Guelph General Hospital have been declared over.

Public Health has said it won’t provide specific details surrounding deaths at long-term care or retirement homes, so it’s not known where the four people died.

According to the latest numbers from Public Health, there are 89 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Guelph and five deaths, while at least 30 cases have been resolved.

In Wellington County, there are 30 cases and two deaths connected to the novel coronavirus, while 11 cases have been resolved.

New modelling released by the Ontario government on Monday showed the province has already peaked in community-spread cases.

However, cases in long-term homes, retirement homes and any other congregate setting appear to continue to grow.

The province said it is implementing an action plan for care homes that will see aggressive and expanded testing, and redeploying staff from hospitals and community care to long-term care homes.

On Monday, St. Joseph’s Health Centre announced it was testing all of its 900 asymptomatic residents and staff.

Ontario reported 551 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and 38 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 11,735 cases and 622 deaths.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues