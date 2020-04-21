Menu

Crime

Two arrested after meth, weapons seized at Portage la Prairie home

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 7:13 pm
RCMP seized meth, firearms, mace, and a machete among other items at a Portage la Prairie residence.
RCMP seized meth, firearms, mace, and a machete among other items at a Portage la Prairie residence. Submitted Photo/RCMP

Two people are in custody after RCMP seized meth and a number of other illegal items at a Portage la Prairie residence Saturday.

Officers located two suspects who had outstanding arrest warrants at a home on 17th Street NW.

READ MORE: Winnipeg men charged with selling meth, weapon possession in Portage la Prairie: RCMP

Along with a small amount of meth and a prohibited firearm, they also seized ammunition, mace, a machete and several forms of personal identification not belonging to anyone at the home.

A stolen truck from Winnipeg was also found outside.

Francis Beaulieu, 30, of Sandy Bay First Nation has been charged with more than 10 weapon, drug and fraud offences.

A 25-year-old woman from Dauphin has pending drug charges and will appear in a Winnipeg court in June.

