Two arrested after meth, weapons seized at Portage la Prairie home

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Two people are in custody after RCMP seized meth and a number of other illegal items at a Portage la Prairie residence Saturday.

Officers located two suspects who had outstanding arrest warrants at a home on 17th Street NW.

Along with a small amount of meth and a prohibited firearm, they also seized ammunition, mace, a machete and several forms of personal identification not belonging to anyone at the home.

A stolen truck from Winnipeg was also found outside.

Francis Beaulieu, 30, of Sandy Bay First Nation has been charged with more than 10 weapon, drug and fraud offences.

A 25-year-old woman from Dauphin has pending drug charges and will appear in a Winnipeg court in June.

Story continues below advertisement

3:11 Two men charged in $1.5 million CDN Winnipeg cocaine bust Two men charged in $1.5 million CDN Winnipeg cocaine bust