Two arrested after meth, weapons seized at Portage la Prairie home

Two people are in custody after RCMP seized meth and a number of other illegal items at a Portage la Prairie residence Saturday.
Officers located two suspects who had outstanding arrest warrants at a home on 17th Street NW.
Along with a small amount of meth and a prohibited firearm, they also seized ammunition, mace, a machete and several forms of personal identification not belonging to anyone at the home.
A stolen truck from Winnipeg was also found outside.
Francis Beaulieu, 30, of Sandy Bay First Nation has been charged with more than 10 weapon, drug and fraud offences.
A 25-year-old woman from Dauphin has pending drug charges and will appear in a Winnipeg court in June.
