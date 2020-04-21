Calgarians mourn Nova Scotia mass shooting victims, raise funds for families

Send this page to someone via email

The donairs and pizzas are big sellers at Blowers and Grafton on Edmonton Trail in northeast Calgary.

But staff at the Nova Scotia street-food restaurant are especially busy now that word is out that net proceeds from Monday and Tuesday’s sales are going to support shooting victims’ families.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia shooting death toll climbs to 23 as RCMP locate more victims

At least 23 people were killed in 16 crime scenes across Nova Scotia over the weekend, police said.

“They will really need the support of Canada to reach into their wallets a bit, and I know it’s tough times for that, but we really do need to support Canadians,” said Blowers and Grafton owner Josh Robinson.

Robinson, who grew up in Nova Scotia, said despite the tough times facing the restaurant industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, he felt donating sales was the least he could do.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are lucky we have been able to roll with the punches and we are grateful to our customers that we are able to be open,” he said.

Brennan McVeigh picked up lunch from the restaurant on Tuesday to support the fundraiser. The Nova Scotia native hopes efforts like this one will keep the spotlight on this Canadian tragedy, the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history.

“It’s just a big huge shock and you ask why but it doesn’t really matter why. You just think about the people that are affected and what you can do for them,” McVeigh said.

“I am from Nova Scotia and it’s a huge deal and it should be a huge deal.”

READ MORE: Calgary woman mourns the loss of 3 family members in Nova Scotia mass shooting

On Scotsman’s Hill in Calgary, the sound of bagpipes rang out.

Piper Owen Bonnar, who moved to Calgary from Nova Scotia, said it was to show that many who live far away are supporting their families.

Owen Bonnar with the Calgary Fire Pipe Band performed Amazing Grace atop Scotsman’s Hill today in honour of the national tragedy in Nova Scotia. Calgary is thinking of you. #NovaScotiaStrong pic.twitter.com/aJ8FuABb4g — Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) April 21, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Those who have moved across the country from their beloved native province are taking some comfort in supporting others in this time of grief and uncertainty.

“I want to help with that and I also want to help keep this place in business for when the world does go back to normal,” said McVeigh.