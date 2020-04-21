Menu

Canada

Calgarians mourn Nova Scotia mass shooting victims, raise funds for families

By Carolyn Kury de Castillo Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 6:33 pm
Josh Robinson, owner of Blowers and Grafton.
Josh Robinson, owner of Blowers and Grafton. Carolyn Kury de Castillo/Global News

The donairs and pizzas are big sellers at Blowers and Grafton on Edmonton Trail in northeast Calgary.

But staff at the Nova Scotia street-food restaurant are especially busy now that word is out that net proceeds from Monday and Tuesday’s sales are going to support shooting victims’ families.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia shooting death toll climbs to 23 as RCMP locate more victims

At least 23 people were killed in 16 crime scenes across Nova Scotia over the weekend, police said.

“They will really need the support of Canada to reach into their wallets a bit, and I know it’s tough times for that, but we really do need to support Canadians,” said Blowers and Grafton owner Josh Robinson.

READ MORE: Military will be supporting investigation into Nova Scotia mass shooting: sources

Robinson, who grew up in Nova Scotia, said despite the tough times facing the restaurant industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, he felt donating sales was the least he could do.

“We are lucky we have been able to roll with the punches and we are grateful to our customers that we are able to be open,” he said.

Brennan McVeigh picked up lunch from the restaurant on Tuesday to support the fundraiser. The Nova Scotia native hopes efforts like this one will keep the spotlight on this Canadian tragedy, the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history.

“It’s just a big huge shock and you ask why but it doesn’t really matter why. You just think about the people that are affected and what you can do for them,” McVeigh said.

“I am from Nova Scotia and it’s a huge deal and it should be a huge deal.”

READ MORE: Calgary woman mourns the loss of 3 family members in Nova Scotia mass shooting

 

 

On Scotsman’s Hill in Calgary, the sound of bagpipes rang out.

Piper Owen Bonnar, who moved to Calgary from Nova Scotia, said it was to show that many who live far away are supporting their families.

Those who have moved across the country from their beloved native province are taking some comfort in supporting others in this time of grief and uncertainty.

“I want to help with that and I also want to help keep this place in business for when the world does go back to normal,” said McVeigh.

