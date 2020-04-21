Menu

Canada

Military will be supporting investigation into Nova Scotia mass shooting: sources

By Mercedes Stephenson and Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 11:02 am
Updated April 21, 2020 11:07 am
Investigation continues into Nova Scotia gunman’s motive
RCMP are still searching for a motive into Sunday's deadly rampage in Nova Scotia.

The Canadian military will be supporting law enforcement in Nova Scotia in the investigation into a mass shooting that left at least 19 people dead, including an RCMP member.

Multiple sources tell Global News the military will be providing equipment such as tents, generators and lights to help protect and process the crime scenes.

Roughly 30 Canadian Forces members will also be involved in providing that support.

READ MORE: Here’s what we know about the victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting

The shootings took place at multiple locations and police have said they believe the death toll could rise as they process additional crime scenes, including several burned-out residences.

The rampage marked the deadliest mass shooting in Canadian history.

The alleged gunman is also dead.

More to come.

