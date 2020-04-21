FedEx driver saves wedding by delivering ring to beach ceremony last minute

Send this page to someone via email

FedEx saves the wedding day!

The coronavirus pandemic forced Raleigh, N.C., couple Savannah Kulenic and Dylan Perkins to cancel their Hawaiian wedding day, honeymoon and other celebrations in lieu of a five-person ceremony at a family member’s beach home on the North Carolina coast, according to local broadcast station WNCN-TV.

They ended up having to wait until the last minute for the groom’s wedding band. Because of the pandemic, the company making the band had temporarily closed.

Just in time, the company reopened and agreed to send the band overnight. The ceremony was scheduled for 3 p.m., but the ring wasn’t set to arrive until 4:30 p.m.

“We had to leave a note on the front door to ask if he would bring the ring down to the beach,” read an April 13 Facebook post from Seaside Topsail Photography, which photographed the wedding. “We began the ceremony on the beach and at the end of the ceremony, my friend, Brandy, yelled, ‘Look! It’s the FedEx man.'”

Story continues below advertisement

“This sweet man came running down the sand, waving the package… This should be a FedEx commercial.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In one photo of the heartwarming moment, Kulenic can be seen watching the FedEx employee running down the beach.

In another, she smiles as she takes the package from his hands — from a safe distance, of course.

On April 15, photographer Amy Fowler Shores shared on Facebook that FedEx is searching for the employee who did the sweet deed to share the story.

WNCN-TV confirmed the driver to be Joe Engel, who said he was so happy he didn’t “ruin it” by being late with the special delivery.

“I’m so happy that they had a great wedding,” Engel told the broadcast station, “and I didn’t ruin it by being the last-minute ring bearer.”

—

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Story continues below advertisement

Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate. Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities. To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca