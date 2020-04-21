Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario fire marshal investigates Stone Mills, Ont., hunting camp fire that left 1 dead

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 2:05 pm
The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate a hunting camp fire that killed one person in Stone Mills.
The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate a hunting camp fire that killed one person in Stone Mills. Don Mitchell / Global News

The Office of the Fire Marshal is currently investigating a fire at a hunting camp that killed one person in Stone Mills, Ont.

OPP say a fire broke out at the camp on Mountain Road just after midnight on April 21.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario restricting outdoor fires during COVID-19 outbreak

Police have yet to identify the victim, who died as a result of a structure fire, but have not specified what kind of structure caught fire.

Stone Mills Fire Department, along with the Office of the Fire Marshal, are still investigating the scene, and have yet to provide any more details about the fire.

The Lennox and Addington OPP crime unit and their forensic identification team are helping with the investigation, but police say there’s nothing yet that points to the fire being suspicious.

Story continues below advertisement

There is currently no word on the cause of the blaze, nor the identity of the deceased or anyone else present at the time of the fire.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPFatal Firefatal fire stone millshunting camp deathhunting camp fireOPP fatal fireOPP fatal fire stone millsstone mills fatal firestone mills hunting campstone mills hunting camp fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.