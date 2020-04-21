Ontario fire marshal investigates Stone Mills, Ont., hunting camp fire that left 1 dead

Send this page to someone via email

The Office of the Fire Marshal is currently investigating a fire at a hunting camp that killed one person in Stone Mills, Ont.

OPP say a fire broke out at the camp on Mountain Road just after midnight on April 21.

Police have yet to identify the victim, who died as a result of a structure fire, but have not specified what kind of structure caught fire.

Stone Mills Fire Department, along with the Office of the Fire Marshal, are still investigating the scene, and have yet to provide any more details about the fire.

The Lennox and Addington OPP crime unit and their forensic identification team are helping with the investigation, but police say there’s nothing yet that points to the fire being suspicious.

There is currently no word on the cause of the blaze, nor the identity of the deceased or anyone else present at the time of the fire.