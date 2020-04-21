Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Tweed, Ont., man facing child pornography charge in Quinte West

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 12:45 pm
Quinte West OPP have charged a man with a child pornography offence.
Quinte West OPP have charged a man with a child pornography offence. The Canadian Press file

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Tweed, Ont., man with a child pornography offence following the execution of a search warrant in Quinte West.

On March 18, Quinte West OPP searched a business in the city, seizing several electronic devices.

Over a month later, on April 16, OPP arrested 50-year-old Charles Spratt over allegedly accessing child pornography.

READ MORE: Quinte West suspect charged for allegedly sending pornographic images to child

Spratt is set to appear in a Belleville court on July 2 to answer to his charge.

OPP are advising parents to be proactive when it comes to protecting their children from possible exploitation online. Parents and guardians should visit the Canadian Centre for Child Protection’s website for tips on how to keep their children safe, OPP say.

To report possible instances of child exploitation online, visit the Cybertip.ca.

Story continues below advertisement

Quinte West OPP also said they are working “aggressively” to find those in the region who are accessing, disseminating or producing child pornography,  even during the coronavirus pandemic.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Quinte WestQuinte West OPPQuinte West crimeOPP child pornography chargesOPP search warrantQuinte West child porn chargesQuinte West child pornographyQuinte West search warrant
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.