Tweed, Ont., man facing child pornography charge in Quinte West

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Tweed, Ont., man with a child pornography offence following the execution of a search warrant in Quinte West.

On March 18, Quinte West OPP searched a business in the city, seizing several electronic devices.

Over a month later, on April 16, OPP arrested 50-year-old Charles Spratt over allegedly accessing child pornography.

Spratt is set to appear in a Belleville court on July 2 to answer to his charge.

OPP are advising parents to be proactive when it comes to protecting their children from possible exploitation online. Parents and guardians should visit the Canadian Centre for Child Protection’s website for tips on how to keep their children safe, OPP say.

To report possible instances of child exploitation online, visit the Cybertip.ca.

Quinte West OPP also said they are working “aggressively” to find those in the region who are accessing, disseminating or producing child pornography, even during the coronavirus pandemic.