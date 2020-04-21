Menu

Crime

Inmate at Bath Institution charged with counsel to commit murder

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 11:57 am
Updated April 21, 2020 12:43 pm
An inmate at Bath Institution in Kingston has been charged counsel to commit murder.
An inmate at Bath Institution in Kingston has been charged counsel to commit murder. Nick Westoll / Global News File

An unidentified inmate at Bath Institution has been charged with counsel to commit murder.

OPP say the 49-year-old inmate is currently serving time in the Kingston prison.

A publication ban has been ordered for the case, so he cannot be identified, police say.

An investigation into the alleged crime began in August 2019 and was conducted by the joint forces penitentiary squad and Correctional Services Canada under the direction of OPP’s criminal investigation branch.

Police say the intended victims were not prison inmates.

“They have been notified of the potential threat and appropriate measures have been taken to ensure the safety of those involved,” OPP said.

The man was charged on April 18 with counsel to commit murder and appeared for a bail hearing in Napanee on April 19.

COVID-19: Preventing prison outbreaks in Canada
COVID-19: Preventing prison outbreaks in Canada

His next court appearance will be May 8, in Napanee, according to police.

