COVID-19 death toll in Waterloo rises to 31 including 21 at long-term care homes

Send this page to someone via email

Four more people have suffered coronavirus-related deaths in Waterloo Region including two at long-term care homes, according to numbers released by Waterloo Public Health on Tuesday morning.

Thirty-one people have now suffered COVID-19-related deaths in the area including 21 people who were connected to long-term or retirement homes in the area.

A 12th person has died at Forest Heights Long-Term Care Home in Kitchener where 103 residents and 41 staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

1:47 Canadian mom creates COVID-19 Time Capsule workbook Canadian mom creates COVID-19 Time Capsule workbook

The first coronavirus-related death has been reported at Trinity Village Long-Term Care in Kitchener where 16 residents and 24 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Across the region, 25 more people have tested positive for the virus bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 528.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 184 cases have now been resolved in the area, a figure which includes 153 who have been cleared of the virus and the 31 deaths.

The province announced 551 new cases and 38 new deaths on Tuesday bringing the total number of cases to 11,735 and the total number of deaths to 622.