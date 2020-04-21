Granby, Que., police searching for suspect accused of spitting on grocery store customers

Send this page to someone via email

Granby, Que., police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a suspect in an alleged assault that took place at a local grocery store.

In a statement on the Granby police’s Facebook page, officers say the alleged incident took place on the afternoon of March 22 in a Maxi on Saint-Jacques Street.

The suspect reportedly spat on a customer’s face before trying to hit and spit on a group of other customers.

According to police, a security guard took a photo of the suspect before he left the store, which was then shared with law enforcement.

The suspect is described as a man of around 35 years old. At the time of the incident, he was reportedly wearing a grey Columbia-brand coat with jeans and a grey tuque. He was seen travelling on a blue bicycle with “big wheels,” according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Det. Karine Paquin at kpaquin@granby.ca or call 450-776-8333, ext. 3606. People with information can also contact Échec au Crime anonymously at 1-800-711-1800.

Police say they still haven’t determined a motive for the alleged assault.