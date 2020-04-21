Menu

Crime

Granby, Que., police searching for suspect accused of spitting on grocery store customers

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 8:30 am
A photo of the man who Granby, Que., police allege spat on several customers at a local Maxi in March.
A photo of the man who Granby, Que., police allege spat on several customers at a local Maxi in March. Granby police

Granby, Que., police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a suspect in an alleged assault that took place at a local grocery store.

In a statement on the Granby police’s Facebook page, officers say the alleged incident took place on the afternoon of March 22 in a Maxi on Saint-Jacques Street.

The suspect reportedly spat on a customer’s face before trying to hit and spit on a group of other customers.

READ MORE: Quebec’s residential construction industry back on the job after coronavirus shutdown

According to police, a security guard took a photo of the suspect before he left the store, which was then shared with law enforcement.

The suspect is described as a man of around 35 years old. At the time of the incident, he was reportedly wearing a grey Columbia-brand coat with jeans and a grey tuque. He was seen travelling on a blue bicycle with “big wheels,” according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Det. Karine Paquin at kpaquin@granby.ca or call 450-776-8333, ext. 3606. People with information can also contact Échec au Crime anonymously at 1-800-711-1800.

Police say they still haven’t determined a motive for the alleged assault.

