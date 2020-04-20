Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Ice launch More Than a Ticket campaign in support of coronavirus relief efforts

By Kelly Moore CJOB
Posted April 20, 2020 6:17 pm
Winnipeg Ice president and general manager Matt Cockell announcing proposed changes to Wayne Fleming Arena.
Winnipeg Ice president and general manager Matt Cockell announcing proposed changes to Wayne Fleming Arena. Marek Tkach / Global News

The Winnipeg Ice have unveiled a season ticket campaign for 2020-21 that includes a donation and a thank you to those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in Manitoba.

Starting Monday and continuing through June 1, the Western Hockey League club has committed to donating 15 per cent of all season ticket purchases for 2020-21 to local COVID-19 relief organizations.

The Ice have also pledged to match every season ticket purchased with a donation to “health-care heroes, COVID-19 relief organization employees and deserving youth in our community.”

“This is an opportunity for the hockey community to come together, enjoy very affordable family entertainment and give back,” Winnipeg Ice president and general manager Matt Cockell said in a team release issued Monday.

READ MORE: Manitoba Moose sign Winnipeg Ice grad Isaac Johnson

To give junior hockey fans more time to get involved with the promotion, the early bird deadline to purchase or renew season tickets at reduced pricing has been extended to June 1. More information is available by visiting winnipegICE.ca

Winnipeg Ice Inaugural Year Recap
Winnipeg Ice Inaugural Year Recap
