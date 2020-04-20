Trent University raises over $70,000 in emergency support for students impacted by coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

A campaign at Trent University in Peterborough, Ont., to support students impacted by the coronavirus pandemic has raised more than $70,000.

The university announced Monday the #TrentUCares initiative has seen alumni, faculty, staff and the community contribute $70,000 in donations to its Student Rapid Relief Fund, which was established specifically to assist Trent students experiencing financial hardships due to COVID-19.

Trent University closed all of its campuses on March 16, however, many classes and courses shifted to online.

“The response so far has been tremendous,” stated Sherry Booth, director of philanthropy at Trent. “We had so many reach out who wanted to help either financially or by offering words of encouragement.

“The ongoing #TrentUCares campaign reinforces just how much the Trent family is committed and responsive to the challenges facing the world today.”

The SRRF is part of the ongoing #TrentUCares campaign, which also features ongoing support and a social media component offering words of encouragement for Trent students.

A significant portion of funding for the SRRF came from Trent’s five colleges, which collectively contributed $21,300 to the fund. The Trent University Alumni Association also provided a $10,000 lead contribution to help launch the SRRF earlier this month.

“The funding injection was crucial when students needed it most,” said Christopher Rooney, associate registrar of operations and client services. “The COVID-19 crisis has hit in waves. Students needed immediate emergency funding to travel home, set-up online learning, and pay for basic necessities like rent and groceries.

“Looking ahead, Trent will continue to support our students with financial aid as they manage through the longer-term effects of this pandemic.”

Trent says with financial needs expected to increase over the coming months, the university will continue to fundraise for student relief support, aiming to ensure that changes to a student’s financial situation “do not become a barrier to accessing a Trent education.”

The university earlier this month donated several thousand pieces of personal protective equipment to Peterborough Regional Health Centre to support front-line staff battling the pandemic.