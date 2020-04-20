Menu

Canada

Edmonton soccer star Alphonso Davies signs 2-year contract extension with Bayern Munich

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 20, 2020 5:19 pm
Updated April 20, 2020 5:24 pm
Interview with Edmonton-raised soccer star Alphonso Davies
WATCH ABOVE: (May 2019): Edmonton-raised soccer star Alphonso Davies is back in Edmonton and Global's John Sexsmith had a chance to talk to him about his career.

Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies has signed a two-year contract extension with Bayern Munich that will keep the teenager with the German powerhouse through June 2025.

A winger who has found a home at left back, the 19-year-old from Edmonton has become a fixture with Bayern since joining the German champions from the Vancouver Whitecaps.

READ MORE: Alphonso Davies shines in Bayern Munich’s 3-0 Champions League win at Chelsea

Davies was signed by Bayern in the summer of 2018 and started to train with his new team in November after the end of the Whitecaps season.

Alphonso Davies talks about his history with hockey

He turned heads in February with his pacey Champions League performance against Chelsea, earning kudos from the likes of former England striker Gary Lineker and former U.S. international Stuart Holden, both current TV pundits.

READ MORE: Canada’s Alphonso Davies a Gold Cup player to watch after superb debut

Story continues below advertisement

Davies has won 17 caps for Canada with five goals and seven assists.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Edmonton sportsGermanyVancouver WhitecapsAlphonso DaviesCanadian SoccerBayern MunichBC SportsGerman Soccer TeamAlphonso Davies contractAlphonso Davies contract extensionCanadian soccer starEdmonton soccer star
