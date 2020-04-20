Winnipeg’s Mason Bennett ranked 10th in final CFL Draft projections

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s Mason Bennett dropped out of the first round projections in the final CFL Scouting Bureau rankings for the upcoming draft.

The University of North Dakota defensive end is ranked 10th in the spring edition rankings of the CFL’s top-20 rated prospects released on Monday.

Bennett was ranked eighth in the winter rankings, and was the ninth-rated prospect in the fall edition.

Bennett had 22 solo tackles and 17 assisted tackles in 10 games for the NCAA division one Fighting Hawks in his senior season. The former member of the Vincent Massey Trojans also had 5.5 quarterback sacks. The six-foot-four, 258-pounder recorded 6.5 tackles for losses, along with a single forced fumble.

Oklahoma Sooners defensive end Neville Gallimore of St. Catherines, Ont., has been the number one ranked prospect for the fall, winter, and spring edition of the rankings. Notre Dame receiver Chase Claypool of Abbotsford, B.C. is still ranked second.

No members of the Manitoba Bisons are among the top-20 rated prospects.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers don’t have a selection in the first round of the CFL Draft. They gave up their first-rounder as part of the trade to acquire quarterback Zach Collaros, and won’t have a selection until the 18th pick.

The 2020 CFL Draft is scheduled for April 30.

CFL SCOUTING BUREAU: SPRING EDITION

Rank Name POS School Hometown 1 (1) Neville Gallimore DT Oklahoma Ottawa 2 (2) Chase Claypool REC Notre Dame Abbotsford, B.C. 3 (4) Carter O’Donnell OL Alberta Red Deer, Alta. 4 (5) Tomas Jack-Kurdyla OL Buffalo Montreal 5 (7) Dejon Brissett REC Virginia Mississauga, Ont. 6 (–) Michael Hoecht DL Brown Oakville, Ont. 7 (3) Nathan Rourke QB Ohio Oakville, Ont. 8 (–) Jordan Williams LB ECU Louisville, Ken. 9 (9) Marc-Antoine Dequoy DB Montreal Île-Bizard, Que. 10 (8) Mason Bennett DE North Dakota Winnipeg 11 (6) Kétel Assé OL Laval Saint-Marc, Haiti 12 (17) Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund DL Southeastern Louisiana Dartmouth, N.S. 13 (10) Brendan O’Leary-Orange REC Nevada Toronto 14 (15) Cameron Lawson DL Queen’s Caledon, Ont. 15 (13) Adam Auclair DB Laval Quebec City 16 (12) Dylan Giffen OL Western Strathroy, Ont. 17 (16) Tyler Ternowski REC Waterloo Hamilton 18 (11) Rysen John REC Simon Fraser Vancouver 19 (20) Jack Cassar LB Carleton Mississauga, Ont. 20 (19) J.J. Molson K UCLA Montreal

