Sports

Winnipeg’s Mason Bennett ranked 10th in final CFL Draft projections

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted April 20, 2020 3:23 pm
Updated April 20, 2020 3:26 pm
UND defensive end Mason Bennett.
UND defensive end Mason Bennett. Russ Hons/University of North Dakota Athletic Department.

Winnipeg’s Mason Bennett dropped out of the first round projections in the final CFL Scouting Bureau rankings for the upcoming draft.

The University of North Dakota defensive end is ranked 10th in the spring edition rankings of the CFL’s top-20 rated prospects released on Monday.

Bennett was ranked eighth in the winter rankings, and was the ninth-rated prospect in the fall edition.

Bennett had 22 solo tackles and 17 assisted tackles in 10 games for the NCAA division one Fighting Hawks in his senior season. The former member of the Vincent Massey Trojans also had 5.5 quarterback sacks. The six-foot-four, 258-pounder recorded 6.5 tackles for losses, along with a single forced fumble.

Oklahoma Sooners defensive end Neville Gallimore of St. Catherines, Ont., has been the number one ranked prospect for the fall, winter, and spring edition of the rankings. Notre Dame receiver Chase Claypool of Abbotsford, B.C. is still ranked second.

No members of the Manitoba Bisons are among the top-20 rated prospects.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers don’t have a selection in the first round of the CFL Draft. They gave up their first-rounder as part of the trade to acquire quarterback Zach Collaros, and won’t have a selection until the 18th pick.

The 2020 CFL Draft is scheduled for April 30.

CFL SCOUTING BUREAU: SPRING EDITION

RankNamePOSSchoolHometown
1 (1)Neville GallimoreDTOklahomaOttawa
2 (2)Chase ClaypoolRECNotre DameAbbotsford, B.C.
3 (4)Carter O’DonnellOLAlbertaRed Deer, Alta.
4 (5)Tomas Jack-KurdylaOLBuffaloMontreal
5 (7)Dejon BrissettRECVirginiaMississauga, Ont.
6 (–)Michael HoechtDLBrownOakville, Ont.
7 (3)Nathan RourkeQBOhioOakville, Ont.
8 (–)Jordan WilliamsLBECULouisville, Ken.
9 (9)Marc-Antoine DequoyDBMontrealÎle-Bizard, Que.
10 (8)Mason BennettDENorth DakotaWinnipeg
11 (6)Kétel AsséOLLavalSaint-Marc, Haiti
12 (17)Isaac Adeyemi-BerglundDLSoutheastern LouisianaDartmouth, N.S.
13 (10)Brendan O’Leary-OrangeRECNevadaToronto
14 (15)Cameron LawsonDLQueen’sCaledon, Ont.
15 (13)Adam AuclairDBLavalQuebec City
16 (12)Dylan GiffenOLWesternStrathroy, Ont.
17 (16)Tyler TernowskiRECWaterlooHamilton
18 (11)Rysen JohnRECSimon FraserVancouver
19 (20)Jack CassarLBCarletonMississauga, Ont.
20 (19)J.J. MolsonKUCLAMontreal
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
