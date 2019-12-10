Menu

Sports

Vincent Massey grad Mason Bennett moves up a notch in CFL winter rankings

By Kelly Moore CJOB
Posted December 10, 2019 5:48 pm
UND defensive end Mason Bennett.
UND defensive end Mason Bennett. Russ Hons/University of North Dakota Athletic Department.

The CFL Scouting Bureau’s winter rankings have been released, and University of North Dakota defensive end Mason Bennett has moved up from ninth place in the fall to eighth on the current list of top-rated prospects for the 2020 draft.

READ MORE: Vincent Massey Trojans grad rated among top 10 for 2020 CFL Draft

Bennett played in 10 games this season and had 22 solo tackles along with 17 assisted tackles. The six-foot-four, 258-pound Vincent Massey product also had 6.5 tackles for losses and 5.5 quarterback sacks to go along with a forced fumble for the 7-5 Fighting Hawks.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers release Jonathan Kongbo to pursue NFL job

The top three rated prospects remain unchanged as Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore of St. Catharines is No. 1, followed by Abbotsford, B.C., product and Notre Dame receiver Chase Claypool, and Oakville, Ont., quarterback Nathan Rourke of Ohio. Alberta Golden Bears offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell of Red Deer has made the most dramatic rise in the rankings, going from 11th to fourth place as the No. 1-rated prospect among U Sports players.

WINTER SCOUTING BUREAU RANKINGS

RankNamePositionSchoolHometown
1 (1)Neville GallimoreDTOklahomaOttawa
2 (2)Chase ClaypoolRECNotre DameAbbotsford, B.C.
3 (3)Nathan RourkeQBOhioOakville, Ont.
4 (11)Carter O’DonnellOLAlbertaRed Deer, Alta.
5 (13)Tomas Jack-KurdylaOLBuffaloMontreal
6 (7)Ketel AsseOLLavalSaint-Marc, Haiti
7 (6)Dejon BrissettRECRichmondMississauga, Ont.
8 (9)Mason BennettDENorth DakotaWinnipeg
9 (15)Marc-Antoine DequoyDBMontrealÎle-Bizard, Que.
10 (14)Brendan O’Leary-OrangeRECNevadaToronto
11 (–)Rysen JohnRECSimon FraserVancouver
12 (16)Dylan GiffenOLWesternStrathroy, Ont.
13 (8)Adam AuclairLBLavalQuebec City
14 (18)Adam SinagraQBCalgaryPointe-Claire, Que.
15 (–)Cameron LawsonDLQueen’sCaledon, Ont.
16 (19)Tyler TernowskiRECWaterlooHamilton
17 (–)Isaac Adeyemi-BerglundDLSoutheastern LouisianaDartmouth, N.S.
18 (20)Jesse LawsonOLCarletonVancouver
19 (12)J.J. MolsonKUCLAMontreal
20 (–)Jack CassarLBCarletonMississauga, Ont.
