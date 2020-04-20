Menu

Health

B.C. government to announce support for rural, remote and Indigenous communities

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted April 20, 2020 3:05 pm
Premier John Horgan enters the B.C. Legislative chamber before his government introduced UNDRIP legislation.
Premier John Horgan enters the B.C. Legislative chamber before his government introduced UNDRIP legislation. Richard Zussman/Global News

Premier John Horgan is expected to announce support for rural, remote and Indigenous communities at 12:45 p.m. on Monday.

Horgan will be laying out measures the province is taking to help Indigenous communities respond to COVID-19.

READ MORE: B.C. health officials to provide Monday update on coronavirus response

The premier will be joined by Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Scott Fraser, deputy provincial health officer Dr. Danièle Behn Smith and Provincial Health Services Authority executive vice-president of clinical service delivery Susan Wannamaker.

The announcement will be streamed live here on the Global BC website.

CoronavirusFirst NationsJohn HorganCovid19supportIndigenous CommunitiesRural communitiesScott Fraserremote communitiesIndigeneous
