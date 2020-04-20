B.C. government to announce support for rural, remote and Indigenous communities

Premier John Horgan is expected to announce support for rural, remote and Indigenous communities at 12:45 p.m. on Monday.
Horgan will be laying out measures the province is taking to help Indigenous communities respond to COVID-19.
The premier will be joined by Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Scott Fraser, deputy provincial health officer Dr. Danièle Behn Smith and Provincial Health Services Authority executive vice-president of clinical service delivery Susan Wannamaker.
The announcement will be streamed live here on the Global BC website.
