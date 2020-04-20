B.C. government to announce support for rural, remote and Indigenous communities

Send this page to someone via email

Premier John Horgan is expected to announce support for rural, remote and Indigenous communities at 12:45 p.m. on Monday.

Horgan will be laying out measures the province is taking to help Indigenous communities respond to COVID-19.

The premier will be joined by Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Scott Fraser, deputy provincial health officer Dr. Danièle Behn Smith and Provincial Health Services Authority executive vice-president of clinical service delivery Susan Wannamaker.

The announcement will be streamed live here on the Global BC website.

