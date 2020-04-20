857 coronavirus cases in Ottawa, 25 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa rose to 857 over the weekend, with four more people dying in connection to the novel coronavirus, Ottawa Public Health reports.

Ottawa’s death toll in connection to the virus now stands at 25.

From Friday to Sunday, Ottawa Public Health identified an additional 129 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, while four people died due to complications related to the coronavirus.

There were 359 resolved cases of the disease as of 4 p.m. on Sunday, the public health unit says.

Almost half — 48 per cent — of identified cases in Ottawa were a result of close contact with another confirmed case, while fewer than 20 per cent of active cases have a connection to travel.

There are currently 19 ongoing outbreaks at institutions such as hospitals and retirement and long-term care homes in Ottawa.