Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Windsor mayor apologizes for breaking COVID-19 rules when dining out with 7 people

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2020 12:01 pm
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens alongside Premier Doug Ford in Windsor on Thursday, August 13, 2020.
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens alongside Premier Doug Ford in Windsor on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke

WINDSOR, Ont. — The mayor of Windsor, Ont., has apologized for breaking COVID-19 rules when dining out with seven other people last week.

Mayor Drew Dilkens made a statement to Windsor city council on Monday, saying he made an “unfortunate error” that should not have occurred.

Windsor was in the yellow tier of Ontario’s COVID-19 restrictions system last week.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The yellow tier permits only six people to dine together while inside a restaurant.

Trending Stories

Read more: Health officials single out Hamilton restaurant for alleged COVID-19 infractions

Dilkens notes that although he was not fined or issued a bylaw ticket, he will donate $750 — the typical fine for such an infraction — to the Windsor Goodfellows.

Story continues below advertisement

The Windsor Goodfellows provides local families with assistance and support, including through a food bank, school breakfast programs, and a children’s footwear program.

Windsor-Essex Region moved to the heightened orange zone of Ontario’s COVID-19 restriction system on Monday.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesWindsorwindsor-essexWindsor OntarioDrew DilkensWindsor mayorWindsor mayor breaks COVID-19 rules
Flyers
More weekly flyers