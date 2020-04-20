Bicycles, blood behind taped-off portion of Flora Avenue after ‘serious incident’

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police taped off a section of Flora Avenue Monday morning.

There is little information, however, police confirmed a “serious incident” in the 400 block of Flora Avenue overnight, near Niji Makhwa School.

Police said they were called to the area at about 4:17 a.m., and multiple people were involved.

There are three bicycles strewn about the intersection and a pool of blood could be seen on the front steps of a building at 473 Flora Avenue.

Police are currently on scene and residents are being asked to avoid the area. Flora Avenue is closed between Salter and Powers Streets.

More to come.

