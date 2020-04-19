Toronto bylaw officer assaulted while enforcing physical distancing rules, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a bylaw officer was punched in the face while enforcing physical distancing rules in Scarborough.

Police said the incident occurred in the area of Morningside Avenue and Ellesmere Road around 1:50 p.m. on Friday.

A municipal bylaw officer approached two men for the purpose of enforcing physical distancing rules, at which point one of the men allegedly yelled at the officer and punched him in the face with a cellphone, police said.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

The two men then fled the scene northbound on Mornelle Court, police said, and the suspect was arrested.

Thipakaran Navaratnam, 45, of Toronto, has been charged with several offences, including assaulting a peace officer and use of a weapon, as well as breach of recognizance.

Police said he was also issued tickets for entering into a park area where admission was restricted or prohibited.

Physical distancing laws are currently in place in the city amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, including the prohibition of using park amenities.