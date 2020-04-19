Menu

Crime

Toronto bylaw officer assaulted while enforcing physical distancing rules, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 19, 2020 3:29 pm
A City of Toronto bylaw officer walks on Woodbine Beach with his ticket book making sure people are practising physical distancing in Toronto on Friday, April 10, 2020. .
A City of Toronto bylaw officer walks on Woodbine Beach with his ticket book making sure people are practising physical distancing in Toronto on Friday, April 10, 2020. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto police say a bylaw officer was punched in the face while enforcing physical distancing rules in Scarborough.

Police said the incident occurred in the area of Morningside Avenue and Ellesmere Road around 1:50 p.m. on Friday.

A municipal bylaw officer approached two men for the purpose of enforcing physical distancing rules, at which point one of the men allegedly yelled at the officer and punched him in the face with a cellphone, police said.

Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 19

The officer suffered minor injuries.

The two men then fled the scene northbound on Mornelle Court, police said, and the suspect was arrested.

Thipakaran Navaratnam, 45, of Toronto, has been charged with several offences, including assaulting a peace officer and use of a weapon, as well as breach of recognizance.

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto imposes $1,000 set fine for not complying with physical distancing rules

Police said he was also issued tickets for entering into a park area where admission was restricted or prohibited.

Physical distancing laws are currently in place in the city amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, including the prohibition of using park amenities.

