Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto imposes $1,000 set fine for not complying with physical distancing rules

Toronto Mayor John Tory announced on Friday that the court has approved the city’s request to impose a $1,000 set fine for whoever is caught standing within less than two metres of someone they don’t live with in parks or public spaces.

He said that amount was the maximum amount the court accepted and said it was another measure taken to lock down Toronto.

Tory added that he was disappointed to have to bring in such a bylaw for those failing to comply with physical distancing measures.