Former Montreal Expos coach Bobby Winkles dies at 90

Former Montreal Expos coach Bobby Winkles died at the age of 90 on Friday while his loved ones were at his bedside.

The Arkansas native was a coach from 1986 to 1988 with the Expos, under the leadership of manager Buck Rodgers. Winkles served as a batting instructor in his first two seasons in the metropolitan area, before accepting the position as a first base instructor in 1988.

Winkles also served as manager for four seasons in the Major League, compiling a 170-213 record with the California Angels and the Oakland Athletics between 1973 and 1978. He also held various positions with the Giants of San Francisco and the Chicago White Sox.

Winkles, an infield player who studied philosophy at Illinois Wesleyan University, was affiliated with the White Sox from 1951 to 1958, before accepting a position as coach of the University’s Sun Devils Arizona State in 1959.

