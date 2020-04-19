16-year-old charged after Winnipeg officer-involved shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested Saturday following an officer-involved shooting has now been charged.

The teen, who can not be named under the Young Offenders Act, has been charged with robbery, possession of a weapon, pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm and use of an imitation firearm among other charges.

Police say it started when officers were called to the 200 block of Adsum Drive after a resident said he was confronted by two armed men who demanded money.

The victim managed to get away and call police.

Officers received another call from down the road shortly afterwards that windows at an apartment building were being broken.

Police say they found the two suspects near Pipeline Road and Adsum Drive and that’s where the officer-involved shooting took place.

The 22-year-old male suspect was killed. His name has not been released.

The Independent Investigations Unit is investigating.