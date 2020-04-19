Menu

Crime

16-year-old charged after Winnipeg officer-involved shooting

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted April 19, 2020 1:02 pm
Police at the scene after a 22-year-old was killed by police.
Police at the scene after a 22-year-old was killed by police. Erik Pindera/Global News

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested Saturday following an officer-involved shooting has now been charged.

The teen, who can not be named under the Young Offenders Act, has been charged with robbery, possession of a weapon, pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm and use of an imitation firearm among other charges.

READ MORE: 22-year-old dead after third Winnipeg police shooting in 10 days

Police say it started when officers were called to the 200 block of Adsum Drive after a resident said he was confronted by two armed men who demanded money.

The victim managed to get away and call police.

Officers received another call from down the road shortly afterwards that windows at an apartment building were being broken.

Two killed in Winnipeg in separate police involved shootings in 12 hours
Two killed in Winnipeg in separate police involved shootings in 12 hours

Police say they found the two suspects near Pipeline Road and Adsum Drive and that’s where the officer-involved shooting took place.

The 22-year-old male suspect was killed. His name has not been released.

The Independent Investigations Unit is investigating.

