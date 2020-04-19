Trudeau to offer update on Canada’s COVID-19 response as Parliament set to resume

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to offer an update on his government’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic on Sunday.

Trudeau will address Canadians from Rideau Cottage at 11:15 a.m. ET.

On Saturday, Trudeau announced the existing agreement between the U.S. and Canada to close the land border to non-essential travel would be extended for an additional 30 days in order to stem the spread of COVID-19.

“This is an important decision and one that will keep people on both sides of the border safe,” he told reporters.

According to Trudeau, officials will continue to ensure the movement of vital goods and services between the two countries is not disrupted.

The prime minister also announced a $306 million investment for Indigenous businesses struggling with the effects of the pandemic.

The money, Trudeau said, will be provided through Aboriginal financial institutions and can be used to access short-term interest-free loans to help businesses rebound once the pandemic subsides.

Trudeau expressed concern on Saturday over the potential resumption of Parliament, saying it would be “a mistake” for lawmakers to sit in the House of Commons on Monday.

As it stands, Parliament is expected to resume on Monday, meaning up to 338 Members of Parliament and their staff would gather in Ottawa.

“Obviously, that is not something that, from a public health standpoint, we should want to see happening,“ Trudeau told reporters.

Public health officials have advised all Canadians to avoid gathering in groups, and have urged against all non-essential travel.

According to Trudeau, his government has proposed meeting “in some fashion” once a week to “permit engagement on accountability and also pass further measures to help Canadians.”

But, the Conservatives say several meetings a week are needed to hold the government to account.

“In order to ensure that Canadians get the real help they need there must be oversight and accountability,” Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said during a press briefing on Friday. “Now more than ever Parliament is an essential service.”

But, as the deadline looms, Trudeau said he is “hopeful” an agreement will be reached.

According to the latest numbers released by the Public Health Agency of Canada, as of Saturday at 7 p.m., 33,354 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed across the country.

The majority of cases have been reported in Quebec and Ontario which have recorded 17,521 and 10,010 infections respectively.

So far, the virus has claimed 1,467 lives in Canada.

–With files from Global News’ David Lao