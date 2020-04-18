Menu

Health

For 1st time in 2 months, South Korea’s new coronavirus cases drop to single digits

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 18, 2020 11:06 pm
Coronavirus around the world: April 18, 2020
WATCH: Coronavirus around the world: April 18, 2020

South Korea on Sunday reported single digit new coronavirus cases for the first day in two months with eight new infections.

Of the new cases, five were imported from overseas, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said. The death toll rose to 234.

READ MORE: Coronavirus deaths in Canada approach 1,500; 33,000 people diagnosed

It was the first time since Feb. 18 that South Korea reported a single digit daily rise. The figure brings its total infections to 10,661.

South Korea has largely managed to bring the outbreak under control and has recently been reporting daily new cases hovering around 20.

Coronavirus outbreak: Scientists explain why some in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19 twice
Coronavirus outbreak: Scientists explain why some in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19 twice

President Moon Jae-in on Sunday said South Korea’s progress gave hope that the COVID-19 is “surmountable” in other parts of the world.

Earlier this year, South Korea had Asia’s largest number of infections outside China, however, it has since been overtaken by other countries.

READ MORE: South Korea’s COVID-19 measures land president Moon’s party a massive election victory

“The government will prepare for new daily lives and the new world order ‘post-COVID’ with the unified power of the citizens,” Moon said.

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to Moon on Saturday and expressed appreciation for South Korea’s help in procuring COVID-19 tests for the United States.

Coronavirus outbreak: South Korea reports recovered coronavirus patients testing positive again
Coronavirus outbreak: South Korea reports recovered coronavirus patients testing positive again

Seoul is expected to announce on Sunday whether it will extend its social distancing campaign that was already extended once on April 4.

