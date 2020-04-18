Winnipeg should reallocate city workers amid COVID-19 pandemic, not lay them off: councillor

Send this page to someone via email

Some 674 Winnipeg city workers are facing layoffs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This includes staff from rec centers, pools, arenas and libraries — all facilities that are currently closed due to the crisis.

But not everyone on city council agrees with the move.

Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood Coun. Kevin Klein says these workers should be reallocated, not laid off.

“We haven’t cleaned up along the riverbanks in a long time,” said Klein, “This is a good opportunity to look at some of those projects where we haven’t had the money to invest [in them].”

Klein said it’s about not contributing to the city’s already high unemployment rate because of COVID-19.

These layoffs are going to hurt the economy, he added.

“It’s important to keep money flowing in and out of the system,” said Klein. “When we have people working and spending more, it keeps our economy chugging along.”

Klein also wants currently-stalled construction projects to continue, as social distancing rules can be followed while our roads and infrastructure are being repaired.

“We have construction projects that people are waiting for plan approvals for,” he said. “I made a request to have a special committee meeting to get one moving forward … it was denied.”

The layoffs will officially take effect on April 25, 2020, and, according to interim chief administrative officer Mike Ruta, it will save the city about $1 million a month.

With files from Shane Gibson.