Coronavirus: Time to Buy B.C. strategy asking consumers to research products, see if they’re truly local

Send this page to someone via email

When it comes to shopping, don’t be oblivious when buying — see if it’s locally made.

That’s the bottom-line sentence of a business strategy titled Time to Buy British Columbia.

The plan says with job losses occurring because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s more important than ever to support local or made-in-B.C. businesses, and the people they employ.

1:47 Federal small business loan program expanded Federal small business loan program expanded

Further, those in the alcohol industry say buyers should dig deeper into the products they’re purchasing, to see if companies have true local or B.C. ownership, or if they’re just a cog in an offshore corporation.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“A lot of people talk support local and then buy products where all the profits go internationally, and that’s not really helping our community,” said Liam Peyton, co-founder, general manager and marketing manager for Slackwater Brewing in Penticton.

Story continues below advertisement

Peyton said Slackwater, like many other businesses, has laid off employees, but they’re trying to bring them back and “consumer behavior like that doesn’t really help bring us back to hiring those people and making the economic impact that we did have in the city.”

2:00 B.C. job loses soar in March amid pandemic business closures B.C. job loses soar in March amid pandemic business closures

Peyton added it’s important for consumers to learn about products, and who or what owns them and where their dollars eventually land.

“Large conglomerates have purchased brands that have identity by location,” he said, adding consumer education is really important.

Peyton said it’s essential “having the opportunity to educate people during this time when it’s so crucial for small, local businesses to move product — especially when things are extremely restricted.”

1:58 Many B.C. small businesses fear for survival during COVID-19 crisis Many B.C. small businesses fear for survival during COVID-19 crisis

The strategy not only includes B.C.’s beer industry, but also those making cider, wine and distilled spirits.

“We believe most people would willingly support B.C. businesses over others,” said Mike Petkau, co-owner of Nomad Cider in Summerland, “and we need now to give them an informed choice so that when they select local craft beer, cider, wine, distilled spirit or refreshment beverage, they can do just that.”