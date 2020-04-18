‘Winter storm’ could bring 30 cm of snow to Cape Breton, eastern N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says a winter storm could bring as much as 30 cm of snow to parts of eastern Nova Scotia, including Cape Breton.

The federal agency has issued a snowfall warning for Victoria County and Inverness County south of Mabou, N.S., while issuing a winter storm warning for the Sydney metro area and Cape Breton County, as well as Richmond County.

Antigonish, Guysborough and Inverness County north of Mabou, N.S., are under a special weather statement.

Environment Canada says that storm is expected to begin Saturday afternoon and continue through to Sunday afternoon.

The snow will be accompanied by strong northeasterly winds with gusts of up to 90 km/h in some areas.

The federal forecaster is asking residents to prepare for deteriorating travel conditions and warning that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times due to the heavy snow.