Canadians think they’ll continue working from home when pandemic ends: poll

A new poll suggests Canadians think they’ll continue working from home once the pandemic ends.

Research Co. says 73 per cent of those polled expect to keep working from home after COVID-19.

On top of that, 63 per cent say business travel can be phased out and replaced by video chat.

Research Co. president Mario Canseco said the pandemic is changing the way Canadians view their jobs.

“I think there’s definitely some wake-up calls for industries,” he said.

“It also has some implications for real estate, we may not need the offices to be as big as they are right now if we have people working from their homes.”

Four-in-five “provisional home workers,” feel their company trusts they are doing their work from home, and almost seven-in-ten believe their company is perfectly equipped for them to carry on with their duties from home.

However, people do miss the grind.

Sixty-seven per cent of those polled miss interacting with their co workers, and 44 per cent miss their commute.

Research Co. conducted an online study conducted from April 9 to April 11, 2020, among 1,000 adults in Canada. The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region. The margin of error—which measures sample variability—is +/- 3.1 percentage points, nineteen times out of twenty.