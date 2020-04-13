First thing Canadians want to do after COVID-19? Hug loved ones, poll says

Send this page to someone via email

The first thing Canadians want to do once the COVID-19 pandemic starts to end is hug their loves ones, a new poll suggests.

About 45 per cent of people who responded to an Angus Reid Institute survey, released Monday, said they were most looking forward to hugging friends and family once measures such as social-distancing are eased.

Another 34 per cent of respondents said they were most looking forward to spending time with people outside their households.

Almost half of Canadian respondents say the first thing they want do is hug friends/family The Angus Reid Institute

Meanwhile, 16 per cent of respondents said they want to get back to work.

Story continues below advertisement

“What is the most normal thing for millions of Canadian adults than going to work?” said Angus Reid spokesperson Shachi Kurl. “I mean, we call it the daily grind for a reason.”

1:08 Social distancing etiquitte Social distancing etiquitte

Other popular choices were to go to a restaurant, cafe or bar (31 per cent) and to go on vacation (16 per cent) once the crisis subsides.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As for when “back to normal” will be, 41 per cent of respondents said they believe it will take three to six months, while 43 per cent believe it will be even longer.

This online poll was conducted from April 1-6, 2020, with a sample of 6,369 Canadian adults from Angus Reid Institute’s members forum. It is accurate to within +/ – 2.0 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all Canadian adults been polled.