Edmonton police looking for arson suspect after construction site fire

Edmonton police have released photos of a suspect connected to a construction site fire on the city’s west end in March.

Early in the morning on March 23, Edmonton police said a male entered a gas station in the area of 157 Street and Stony Plan Road and bought a red jerry can and some fuel.

The male then reportedly walked to a nearby construction site and used the fuel to light wooden framing on fire before running away.

No one was at the site at the time, so no injuries were reported.

Police describe the suspect as between five foot 10 and five foot 11, weighing about 150 pounds and was wearing black pants, a black jacket, a black toque and black and white runners.

Edmonton police have released photos of a male they believe is responsible for an arson in west Edmonton in March. Edmonton Police Service

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.