Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police looking for arson suspect after construction site fire

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted April 17, 2020 7:45 pm
Edmonton police have released photos of a male they believe is responsible for an arson in west Edmonton in March. .
Edmonton police have released photos of a male they believe is responsible for an arson in west Edmonton in March. . Edmonton Police Service

Edmonton police have released photos of a suspect connected to a construction site fire on the city’s west end in March.

Early in the morning on March 23, Edmonton police said a male entered a gas station in the area of 157 Street and Stony Plan Road and bought a red jerry can and some fuel.

READ MORE: Edmonton police looking for 3 suspects in relation to Westmount arson

The male then reportedly walked to a nearby construction site and used the fuel to light wooden framing on fire before running away.

No one was at the site at the time, so no injuries were reported.

READ MORE: Edmonton woman facing fraud-related arson charges after restaurant fire

Police describe the suspect as between five foot 10 and five foot 11, weighing about 150 pounds and was wearing black pants, a black jacket, a black toque and black and white runners.

Story continues below advertisement
Edmonton police have released photos of a male they believe is responsible for an arson in west Edmonton in March.
Edmonton police have released photos of a male they believe is responsible for an arson in west Edmonton in March. Edmonton Police Service

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crimeedmonton police serviceEPSEdmonton crimeEdmonton arsonConstruction site fireconstruction site arsonEdmonton arson suspectEdmonton police arsonWest Edmonton construction site arsonWest Edmonton construction site fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.