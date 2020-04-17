Man arrested after supply van stolen from St. Paul’s Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have arrested a man following the theft of a supply van from St. Paul’s Hospital early Friday morning.

Police say they received a report just before 1 a.m. that a 2008 Pontiac Montana van with the keys left inside was stolen from the hospital’s underground parking lot.

“With the help of a tracking device on the van, police were able to track the vehicle to the area of Powell Street and Commercial Drive,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a release.

“Our patrol officers and canine unit worked swiftly to get the suspect in custody.”

The suspect, a 26-year-old Burnaby man, has been taken to jail.

Charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and theft of an automobile have been recommended.

