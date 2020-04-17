Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after supply van stolen from St. Paul’s Hospital

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted April 17, 2020 4:35 pm
Police made an arrest following the theft of a van at St. Paul's Hospital.
Police made an arrest following the theft of a van at St. Paul's Hospital. Simon Little / Global News

Vancouver police have arrested a man following the theft of a supply van from St. Paul’s Hospital early Friday morning.

Police say they received a report just before 1 a.m. that a 2008 Pontiac Montana van with the keys left inside was stolen from the hospital’s underground parking lot.

Saying thanks to B.C.’s health-care heroes

“With the help of a tracking device on the van, police were able to track the vehicle to the area of Powell Street and Commercial Drive,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a release.

“Our patrol officers and canine unit worked swiftly to get the suspect in custody.”

The suspect, a 26-year-old Burnaby man, has been taken to jail.

Charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and theft of an automobile have been recommended.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
vancouver policeVPDSt. Paul's HospitalHospital theftvan theftSt. Paul's Hospital theftsupply van
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.