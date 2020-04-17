Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Union wants Alberta government to limit grocery trips to slow COVID-19 spread

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 17, 2020 2:24 pm
Updated April 17, 2020 2:25 pm
Coronavirus: Shoppers caught not physical distancing at grocery stores
WATCH (April 7): Toronto’s mayor says he’s been contacted by food retailers who are concerned that their customers aren’t physical distancing inside stores. Kamil Karamali reports.

Western Canada’s largest private-sector union is proposing that people be limited to one trip to the grocery store each week to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among customers and workers.

Tom Hesse, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers 401, which represents 32,000 workers, says governments should also bring in regulations that allow only one person per family in a store at a time.

READ MORE: Grocery store employees are essential during coronavirus, but they’re scared

The union suggests loyalty programs and membership cards could be used to track visits and peace officers may be needed to enforce the regulations.

While people can be fined for violating social distancing rules inside grocery stores, Hesse says it’s still a free-for-all.

Face masks becoming more common in Alberta
Face masks becoming more common in Alberta

READ MORE: Do you need to wash fruits and vegetables with soap? Coronavirus experts weigh in

He says the union will be sending an official proposal to the Alberta government and grocery store chains next week.

Story continues below advertisement

An Alberta Health spokesman says there are already plenty of distancing safeguards in place, but the department will monitor the situation and take further action if necessary.

Grocery stores adapting to COVID-19 precautions
Grocery stores adapting to COVID-19 precautions
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusAlberta healthSocial DistancingAlberta CoronavirusPhysical DistancingWestern CanadaGrocery Storesgrocery store rulesgrocery store workersUnited Food and Commercial Workers 401weekly store visits
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.