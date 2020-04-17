Police in Lindsay seek suspect after reported stolen vehicle found in Smith Falls

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay are looking to identify a suspect in a stolen vehicle investigation.

On Friday, the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service released images of the suspect in the investigation. The vehicle was reported stolen on March 21 from a parking lot in Lindsay.

Surveillance images from a gas station in Cobourg show the suspect and the vehicle.

Police say gasoline was reported stolen from the station on March 31.

The vehicle was recovered on April 7 on Roger Stevens Drive near Smith Falls, Ont., after it was found abandoned in a ditch, police said.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

