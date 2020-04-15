Menu

Crime

Drugs seized, 3 men charged following traffic stop in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 15, 2020 10:04 am
Three men in Lindsay, Ont., have been charged following a traffic stop in which police allege they found drugs in a vehicle.
Global News Peterborough file

Three men were charged in Lindsay, Ont., following a traffic stop by police on Tuesday afternoon.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says members of its drug enforcement unit and criminal investigation branch stopped a vehicle travelling on Lindsay Street South around 12:45 p.m.

READ MORE: Lindsay, Ont., man charged after drugs, knife seized during traffic stop — police

Police say two of the four men inside the vehicle were wanted on outstanding arrest warrants. Police also allege two of the men were in possession of drugs, including heroin and cocaine.

The investigation led to the arrest of three of the four men:

  • Jonathan Cecil Young, 35, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, being unlawfully at large, failure to attend court and failure to comply with the conditions of his probation order.
  • Adam Paul Hall, 41, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with the conditions of a recognizance.
  • Michael James Martin, 37, was charged with three counts of failure to comply with the conditions of a probation order.
Story continues below advertisement

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on June 18, police said.

