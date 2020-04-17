Bill Cosby ineligible for early prison release over coronavirus concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Bill Cosby will not be granted an early prison release despite Pennsylvania’s plan to release some convicts to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the temporary release of the inmates considered to be “non-violent and who otherwise would be eligible for release within the next nine months or who are considered at high risk for complications of coronavirus and are within 12 months of their release.”

Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year sentence at State Correctional Institution Phoenix after being convicted in 2018 of sexually assaulting a woman.

“Mr. Cosby is not eligible for release under Gov. Wolf’s order since he was convicted of a violent offence (aggravated indecent assault) and was deemed a Sexually Violent Predator,” Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Kate Delano told Deadline. “So for both of those reasons, he would not be eligible to be released.”

“Based on the criteria exempting sex offenders and knowing his highly publicized case, he would not qualify,” a Department of Corrections spokesperson told the outlet on Thursday.

Cosby’s publicist released a statement Thursday acknowledging the 82-year-old actor’s ineligibility for release.