2020 SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival postponed due to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The 34th annual SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival has been postponed until further notice due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The festival is one of the biggest annual events in the province, with thousands in attendance every summer to watch hundreds of artists perform.

The decision to postpone the event came from the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers of the festival said they aren’t sure if events will be able to run by early July when it was originally scheduled to start.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

They are now exploring ways to provide opportunities for artists and audiences to share in other musical experiences later this year, but said they have no set plans.

“The Saskatchewan Jazz Festival is dedicated to supporting our artistic community, our economy, and to welcome and celebrate our community when it’s safe to come together again,” artistic director Kevin Tobin said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

2020 Escape Gardens Pass purchasers will be contacted on Friday with refund options and more information will be available on their website.

1:32 Coronavirus: 75 more nurses ready to help in Saskatchewan, hundreds of students on deck Coronavirus: 75 more nurses ready to help in Saskatchewan, hundreds of students on deck