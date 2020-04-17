Menu

Canada

2020 SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival postponed due to coronavirus

By Mandy Vocke Global News
Posted April 17, 2020 1:25 pm
The 34th annual SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz festival brings out up to 75,000 fans each year. File / Global News
The 34th annual SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz festival brings out up to 75,000 fans each year. File / Global News

The 34th annual SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival has been postponed until further notice due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The festival is one of the biggest annual events in the province, with thousands in attendance every summer to watch hundreds of artists perform.

The decision to postpone the event came from the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers of the festival said they aren’t sure if events will be able to run by early July when it was originally scheduled to start.

They are now exploring ways to provide opportunities for artists and audiences to share in other musical experiences later this year, but said they have no set plans.

“The Saskatchewan Jazz Festival is dedicated to supporting our artistic community, our economy, and to welcome and celebrate our community when it’s safe to come together again,” artistic director Kevin Tobin said in a press release.

2020 Escape Gardens Pass purchasers will be contacted on Friday with refund options and more information will be available on their website.

