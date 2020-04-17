NSHA issues coronavirus exposure warnings in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia Health Authority has issued another advisory of potential coronavirus exposures in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Officials have announced two new areas of potential exposure.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says exposure could have occurred at the Giant Tiger at 114 Woodlawn Rd. on April 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Health officials say anyone who was exposed to the virus on that date may develop symptoms up to and including April 27.

The second exposure occurred in a cab belonging to Bob’s Taxi in Dartmouth.

The NSHA says the exposure could have occurred between April 4 and April 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Officials say the exposure only occurred in one car in the Bob’s Taxi fleet. Precautions were being taken by the driver at the time.

Anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 could develop symptoms up to and including April 29, officials said.

The NSHA is contacting anyone who may have had direct contact with individuals confirmed to have COVID-19.

Although most people have been contacted, there are some people the health authority may not be aware of.

The health authority is recommending that individuals monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

If an individual has two or more COVID-19 symptoms they are asked to call 811 for an assessment and to self-isolate until they receive advice from 811 on the next steps.

The NHSA is asking individuals to not go directly to a COVID-19 assessment centre without being told to do so by 811.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

