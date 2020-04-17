Manitoba health officials to update province on latest COVID-19 numbers Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials will update the province on the latest novel coronavirus numbers Friday at 1 p.m.

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba was 250.

Eight people were in hospital, with four in an intensive care unit. There were 124 active cases, and 121 people have recovered. Five people have died.

Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 449 tests Wednesday. A total of 18,349 tests have been performed since early February.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

