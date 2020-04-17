Menu

Health

City of Winnipeg to update on COVID-19 response, spring cleanup Friday morning

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 17, 2020 10:44 am
Updated April 17, 2020 10:45 am
City officials will update Winnipeggers on the ongoing response to COVID-19 and give details about the annual spring cleanup plans at a Friday morning press conference.
The city will give an update on its ongoing response to COVID-19 and let Winnipeggers know about its plans for spring cleanup at a Friday morning press conference.

Mayor Brian Bowman and Jason Shaw, head of the city’s emergency operations centre will speak to media from city hall at 10:30 a.m.

Global News will stream the press conference live in this story.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

