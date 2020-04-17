Howard Finkel dead: WWE announcer dies at 69

Howard Finkel, a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) ring announcer and WWE Hall of Famer, has died. He was 69.

On Thursday, WWE announced that Finkel had passed away. The cause of death is currently not known.

Finkel, also known as “The Fink,” made his WWE debut in 1977 at Madison Square Garden when the entertainment company was known as the World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWWF).

Finkel is known as WWE’s first full-time employee, and he was always dressed in a tuxedo.

WWE released a statement about Finkel’s death on its website, saying he was considered among “the greatest ring announcers in the history of sports and sports-entertainment.”

“By 1979, Finkel was the full-time ring announcer for WWWF, and when WWE was established in 1980, The Fink became the first — and eventually longest-serving — employee. Finkel’s distinctive voice was instantly recognizable, and for more than two decades superstars such as The Ultimate Warrior, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and more would have a title victory marked by The Fink’s signature call, ‘and NNNEEEWWW World Champion!’” WWE said of Finkel.

Finkel also took part in some of the in-ring competition, according to WWE.

“Despite being a ring announcer, Finkel didn’t shy away from in-ring competition in certain circumstances. In 1995, he battled his longtime rival Harvey Wippleman in a Tuxedo Match on Raw, and later helped X-Pac shave Jeff Jarrett’s head in a Hair vs. Hair Match at SummerSlam 1998,” the company said.

WWE said that Finkel was also ” an indispensable resource inside the WWE offices for his vast knowledge of sports-entertainment history.”

READ MORE: Roman Reigns pulls out of WrestleMania 36 due to coronavirus concerns

Many WWE superstars and fans took to social media to send their condolences once news of Finkel’s passing spread.

In what has already been a tough week for our @WWE family, today we lost our 1st ever employee and WWE Hall of Famer, @howardfinkel. Howard’s voice is iconic & recognized by generations of fans. He will be missed. #RIPHowardFinkel Thank you for everything. ❤️🙏❤️ — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 16, 2020

Howard Finkle was on Team Hogan through the good and bad times,even when I was on the outs Howard would call on a consistent basis to tell me to always keep my head up,it was” never say never” and “you and Vince will work it out”,my good friend RIP,I love you 4LifeHH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) April 16, 2020

Saddened to learn of the passing of my friend and WWE’s first employee, WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel. The grandest moments in sports-entertainment history were made all the grander thanks to Howard’s iconic voice. pic.twitter.com/aAMY2XaHsm — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 16, 2020

One of my favourite Howard Finkel moments and one of the voices of my childhood. RIP Fink. pic.twitter.com/sKh3shaD7L — Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) April 16, 2020

Rest in Peace Howard Finkel.

Greatest ring announcer of all time.

Historian and walking wrestling encyclopedia.

Hall of Famer.

Loyal.

Great friend.

Love you Fink. pic.twitter.com/tqvVq6gMeR — Bruce Prichard (@bruceprichard) April 16, 2020

HOWARD FINKEL I LOVE YOU FOREVER #RIPFink pic.twitter.com/ZFszP8xfMO — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) April 16, 2020

I’m sad to hear of the passing of Howard Finkel! He was a gentleman and kind soul! I will always be debted to him for escorting Eddie from Minneapolis to Phoenix after he passed. When he called me….he said…”I don’t want Eddie to be flown home by himself”. RIP love you friend pic.twitter.com/gZM1ZMCltQ — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) April 16, 2020

So sad to hear of the passing of my friend, the greatest ring announcer in the biz, Howard Finkel, at the age of 69. The Hall of Famer is now ring announcing in Heaven. #RIPFink No one was more loyal or loved pro wrestling more than The Fink. 🙏 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 16, 2020

The voice of a generation. R.I.P. to @WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel. pic.twitter.com/hU8veDhd4d — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 16, 2020

Howard Finkel was a staple of my childhood. The voice we all grew up with. I first met Howard backstage at WrestleMania 33. I walked up and as I said "Hello, sir" and went to introduce myself, he burst out "HELLO, JOHNNY!" I couldn't believe he knew MY name! #RIPFink — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) April 16, 2020

When I first got to WWE, I couldn’t wait to hear Howard Finkel announce my name. He’s without a doubt the greatest ring announcer of all time. #RIPFink — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) April 16, 2020

I’m gonna dearly miss my friend @howardfinkel. Passionate Mets & wrestling fan. An incredible soul. He’s the soundtrack to so many of our childhoods. Nobody has ever done it better. Rest In Peace Fink. — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) April 16, 2020

We lost one of the greatest ring announcers of all time, Howard Finkel. Howard was the man who came up with the name “WrestleMania” and he was one of the most beloved people in @WWE. Howard ring announced my dad’s very first match at @TheGarden. We love you, Howard. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8TdmTvZQph — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) April 16, 2020

First met Howard Finkel in 1993 when I started working with @WWE.

Always the most helpful and genuine friend to everyone he came in contact with. My favorite day with Howard was when he and I attended a Cleveland Browns, New York Jets game together. Miss you, Fink! RIP pic.twitter.com/z5PP9MeEEJ — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) April 16, 2020

I thought I was out of tears but I was wrong. The news just keeps getting worse. I just heard about the passing of a wonderful human being & one of the GREATEST RING ANNOUNCERS EVER @howardfinkel. I am going to miss that undeniable voice and his wonderful wit. #RIPHowardFinkel pic.twitter.com/59IE3eyoci — Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) April 16, 2020

"Iconic" is an understatement. Remembering WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel. https://t.co/kKSyrflkrg pic.twitter.com/vmj7aJyH43 — WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2020

