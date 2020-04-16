Defenceman Andei Markov officially retires

Send this page to someone via email

MONTREAL – Longtime Montreal Canadiens defenceman Andrei Markov announced his retirement from pro hockey on Thursday.

The 41-year-old Markov played 990 regular-season games with the Canadiens between 2000 and 2017 before returning home to Russia to finish his pro career.

Markov spent his final three years in the KHL, suiting up for the last time in the 2019-20 season with Yaroslavl Lokomotiv.

Montreal selected Markov 162nd overall in 1998, and he went on to produce 119 goals and 572 points while being named an NHL All-Star twice (2008, 2009).

Markov is tied with Hall of Famer Guy Lapointe for second in points among Canadiens defencemen, behind only Hall of Famer Larry Robinson (883).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2020.

