Economy

Coronavirus: Peterborough-Kawartha MPP to host ‘Business Recovery’ virtual town halls

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 16, 2020 5:54 pm
Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith will be hosting virtual townhalls with business owners next week to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.
Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith will be hosting a series of virtual town halls to discuss challenges businesses are facing during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Smith said the series of “Business Recovery” virtual sessions will be an opportunity to discuss the collective challenges and concerns businesses in his riding face as they reopen and/or re-establish.

READ MORE: Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef details federal efforts dealing with COVID-19

He says the sessions will also share information about Ontario’s Action Plan, and field ideas about how the region and provincial economy can recover.

“I am really looking forward to connecting with local business owners in a number of sectors,” he stated.

“Their input will be invaluable as we develop a longer-term economic recovery from the impact of COVID-19.”

The sessions will be held three days next week with three different business sectors: professional businesses on Tuesday, non-retail on Wednesday and retail on Thursday.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Tourism in Peterborough and the Kawarthas likely to take major hit this summer

Each day’s sector will have two sessions, one for the City of Peterborough and one for Peterborough County.

Hospitality and manufacturing virtual town hall dates will be announced later this month, he said.

Interested participants must register at Smith’s website at davesmithptbo.com/covid19roundtables.

