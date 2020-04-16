Bracebridge, Ont., man charged with child pornography offences

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old Bracebridge, Ont., man was charged with child pornography offences on Tuesday, OPP say.

Conner Arkell was charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography after a search warrant was executed at a Bracebridge home, according to police.

Arkell was released from custody.

He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 30.

