Bracebridge, Ont., man charged with child pornography offences

A 19-year-old Bracebridge, Ont., man was charged with child pornography offences on Tuesday, OPP say.
Conner Arkell was charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography after a search warrant was executed at a Bracebridge home, according to police.
Arkell was released from custody.
He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 30.
