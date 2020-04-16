Menu

Crime

Bracebridge, Ont., man charged with child pornography offences

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 16, 2020 5:27 pm
The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 30.
The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 30. Global News File

A 19-year-old Bracebridge, Ont., man was charged with child pornography offences on Tuesday, OPP say.

Conner Arkell was charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography after a search warrant was executed at a Bracebridge home, according to police.

READ MORE: Muskoka Lakes Township man charged with child pornography offences

Arkell was released from custody.

He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 30.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
