‘Capone’ trailer: Tom Hardy is Al Capone in 1st look at movie

The first look at “the untold story” of Al Capone‘s “final chapter” is here in the form of a movie trailer.

On Wednesday — only a month before its release — director Josh Trank (Chronicle) shared one minute, 30 seconds of footage from the upcoming biographical crime film about the notorious American gangster.

Tom Hardy stars as the late criminal in the early and mid-1940s after he spends eight years of an 11-year sentence in the United States Penitentiary, Atlanta.

In the trailer, it’s suggested by a curious FBI agent that Capone is pretending to have dementia while secretly conducting an “elaborate” money heist in the final years of his life.

Tom Hardy as the late American gangster Al Capone in Josh Trank’s ‘Capone,’ which is set for a May 12, 2020 worldwide release. Vertical Entertainment / YouTube

“Do you know what the difference is between Adolf Hitler and Al Capone?” the agent asks Capone’s lawyer. “Hitler’s dead and Capone lives like a king in Florida.”

“He has full-blown dementia,” claims the attorney.

“I have reason to believe it could all be an elaborate act,” replies the lawyer. “We have information that your client may have tucked away a very large sum of money.”

The rapid-paced, action-packed montage then shows a series of clips of Hardy, 42, in action as the Chicago Outfit gang boss. He’s never seen without a cigar in his mouth and even loses control of himself with a Thompson submachine gun at one point.

Capone will serve the first movie directed by Trank since his take on Marvel‘s Fantastic Four in 2015, which was a commercial failure and earned the 36-year-old filmmaker a bad reputation among many fans.

Despite the superhero flop, many of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Rian Johnson — who took a mass amount of flak after directing 2017’s Star War: The Last Jedi — praised Capone and has urged movie-lovers to go see it.

“This movie is bats–t bonkers (in the best possible way),” he tweeted on Wednesday. “Believe me, you’re going to want to see it,” he added.

The film’s cast includes Linda Cardellini as the infamous gangster’s wife, Mae Capone, and Jack Lowden as FBI agent Crawford. Matt Dillon, Kathrine Narducci and Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan will also appear in Capone.

Capone is still slated for a May 12 release worldwide despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As an alternative to postponing the film, it will be available to watch on various streaming platforms, according to a Tweet by Trank on Wednesday, which also suggested Capone could eventually get the silver screen treatment “later this year.”

Will be on streaming! Planned as theatrical, but hopefully will be on the big screen later this year! — Josh Trank (@joshuatrank) April 15, 2020

Global News has reached out to Vertical Entertainment seeking an update on the status of the film’s theatrical release.