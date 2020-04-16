B.C. physiotherapists offering remote services to clients during coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

As many industries reel from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, physiotherapists are adapting the way they deliver services to stay connected with clients in need of treatment.

Hollyburn Physiotherapy Clinic in West Vancouver is just one of the companies offering services online, Gail Pateman, a partner at the clinic, told CKNW on Mornings with Simi.

“We’re very skilled in being able to educate patients in being able to manage their problems and their injuries at home and using video conferencing is an amazing way of being able to do that connection.”

Some of the services offered in a physiotherapy clinic are difficult to offer remotely, but Pateman explained the clinic is working with clients to find alternative options.

“Maybe it’s a good time to take up a home exercise program or a home stretching program and while it doesn’t replace the one-on-one contact, it does help you be able to learn how to do some self-management.”

People who are accessing physiotherapy through their medical benefits will still be eligible for coverage, despite services moving online.

