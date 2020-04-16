Coronavirus: Waterloo parents asked to speak with teens about importance of social distancing

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Chair Karen Redman has issued a special plea for parents to talk to teens about the importance of social distancing as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“Many teens do not see COVID-19 as a threat to their own health and well-being,” she said Wednesday. “Help them understand that not practising physical distancing can make them, their parents or other family members very sick, especially if someone has a compromised immune system or other health condition.”

Redman said it is understandable that teens are feeling a level of frustration due to the current isolation as a result of the pandemic.

“What’s more upsetting to them is the social isolation they feel at this time in their lives when socializing with friends is so important to their development and mental well-being,” she explained.

Story continues below advertisement

2:02 Grade 12 students start small business during COVID-19 pandemic Grade 12 students start small business during COVID-19 pandemic

Redman said it is OK for teens to be sad and disappointed and said parents should listen and empathize with them.

“Social isolation is very uncomfortable for teens, and it’s especially difficult when their friends are not sticking to the rules,” she said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

She said parents could work with their children to create a daily schedule that would help create a routine, which would include some alone time.

“They can connect with their friends online,” she said.

4:37 Ensuring teens and adults stay mentally and physically healthy Ensuring teens and adults stay mentally and physically healthy

Redman also hinted that some adults may be setting a bad example for their kids.

“Model good behaviour for your teens by not bending the rules with your own friends and family,” she said. “We need everyone practising physical distancing in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“The more we distance, the sooner we can start socializing again.”

Redman says her comments to parents were based upon hearing concerns from people within the community about teens not isolating.

“I don’t know that we have stats, but we do know talking to people and having conversations, that parents are finding it hard to have kids to continue to comply,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement